Windsor Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an arson at an east end business.

There was an active structure fire on Tecumseh Road East near Alexis Road which broke out around 10 a.m. Monday morning and caused $175,000 in damage.

Police say investigators found a fire accelerant at the scene, leading them to treat the incident as suspicious.

A suspect has been identified, who's described as a middle-aged man with a large build and slightly above-average height. At the time, he wore dark clothing, including a jacket, pants, and running shoes.

Anyone with surveillance cameras near the scene are asked to review their footage from between 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Monday for any possible evidence.