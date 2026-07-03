Arson suspect sought by police following residential fire

Windsor Police are turning to the public for help in identifying a suspect in connection with an intentionally set residential fire.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on June 20, officers responded to a report of an active fire at a multi-unit residence in the 1100 block of Drouillard Road.

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the blaze.

The residence was vacant at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported; however, damage to the property is estimated at $1-million.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit determined the fire was intentionally set and has obtained a surveillance image of a suspect who was seen at the property shortly before the fire started.

Investigators are asking residents and businesses in the immediate area to review any surveillance or dashcam footage recorded between 12 a.m. and 3 a.m. on June 20 for evidence that may assist investigators.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or share information on the incident is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.