Arson investigation launched after Curry Avenue duplex fire

Crews fight fire at a home on Curry Ave in Windsor on May 21, 2026. (Source: Unofficial: On Location/Facebook)

A duplex fire on Curry Avenue is now the subject of an arson investigation.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, crews were called to the 400 block of Curry for an upgraded structure fire.

Investigators attended the scene to find the cause of the fire but “extensive structure damage” hindered the investigation, according to Windsor fire.

Damage is estimated at about $500,000 and the cause has been listed as undetermined.

Four people were displaced, with the Windsor Police Arson Unit now asking nearby residents to check any surveillance or dashcam footage and come forward with information.