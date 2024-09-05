A man has been charged in connection to a fire at a business in Amherstburg.

Just before midnight Wednesday, Windsor police responded to a report of an active fire in the 30 block of Sandwich Street South.



When officers arrived, they discovered thick smoke billowing from a commercial building and found a man lying on the ground near the scene.



The man was safely escorted to a safe location until EMS arrived.



The Amherstburg Fire Department attended and extinguished the fire.



Police say their investigation determined that the man found at the scene attempted to flee and was also allegedly responsible for setting the fire.



The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and police say no one else was injured.



A 31-year-old man is charged with arson.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

