Chatham-Kent Police have arrested three teenagers after a VIA Rail threat.

At 9 p.m. Wednesday, dispatch received a 911 call from an anonymous complainant who said there was a bomb on a train.

The caller was found to be on a westbound passenger train heading towards Chatham, and it was stopped and boarded by police near Sass Road.

Officers were able to located the caller, a 15-year old boy, along with three others ranging in age from 13-16 who were in his company.

Police say the bomb threat was a joke and the teen was arrested for public mischief.

Investigators add that three of the youth, including the initial caller, were breaching release conditions which prohibited them from associating with each other.

All three were arrested and were held in custody overnight until a bail hearing on Thursday morning.