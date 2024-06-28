Two people have been arrested and charged following the alleged theft of a brand-new van from the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call of a motor vehicle theft in the 2100 block of Chrysler Centre.



Officers received information indicating that a man wearing a safety vest unlawfully entered a factory lot and stole a new, unplated and unwrapped vehicle.



Members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit quickly located and stopped the vehicle in the 2200 block of Chandler Road. Officers took the suspects into custody without incident and recovered the vehicle.



A 35-year-old man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, two counts of driving while prohibited and breach of probation.



A 36-year-old woman is charged with possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, as well as failure to comply with release order.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.



They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.

