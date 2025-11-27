A suspect is wanted after a series of counterfeit frauds in Windsor.

Police say between November 5th and the 20th, a man attended four different big box stores across the city and purchased several hundred dollars worth of merchandise using counterfeit bills, then returned the items for authentic cash and re-purchased the same goods, again, using fake money.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 47-year old Jad Karam, who's wanted on charges of possession of counterfeit currency, uttering counterfeit currency, and fraud under $5,000.

Karam is described as a Middle Eastern male, approximately 5’5” tall, with a slender build, long brown hair, and brown facial hair.

Investigators believe he may be in the Greater Toronto Area.