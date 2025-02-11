An arrest warrant has been issued by Windsor Police in connection to a stabbing near downtown.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, February 9, officers responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Officers learned that a verbal argument among several people escalated into a physical altercation. Police state that the suspect allegedly punched the victim, stabbed them multiple times, and threatened to kill them before fleeing.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

The Major Crimes Unit has identified the suspect as 30-year-old Devante Kersey and have issued an arrest warrant for Kersey on charges of assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, uttering death threats, failure to comply with a release order, and failure to comply with a probation order.

Kersey is described as a light-skinned black man, 6' tall, with a large build and long, dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.