A warrant has been issued for a man accused of using counterfeit cash and feeling from Windsor police.

On May 11, a male suspect entered a department store in the 7100 block of Tecumseh Road East and allegedly used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase multiple items.

The next, police say the same individual attempted to use counterfeit money to pay for merchandise at a business in the 400 block of Sandwich Street South in Amherstburg.

The suspect was confronted by the store employee over the fake bills, and then fled to a nearby black Mercedes and left the scene.

Officers located the suspect vehicle a short time later, but upon seeing the cruiser, police say the suspect accelerated rapidly and drove through a red traffic light in a highly populated area. Officers discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

The Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit investigated and identified a suspect.

27-year-old Jacob Jubinville is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, 160 lbs, with a medium build, wavy brown hair, a full beard, blue eyes, and multiple tattoos, including two on his face.

Jubinville on the following charges:

Fraud under $5,000 (x 2)

Possession of counterfeit money (x 2)

Uttering counterfeit money (x 2)

Obtaining by false pretences under $5,000

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failure to stop for police

Dangerous driving

Failure to comply with a release order (x 2)

Anyone with information on this investigation or Jubinville’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.