Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect wanted in connection to a break-and-enter.

On May 8 police posted to social media asking for the public's help in identifying the man following a break-in at a home in the 800 block of Dougall Avenue on May 1, 2024.

Police state they are looking for 31-year-old Ronald Vandeven, who is wanted for break-and-enter.

Vandeven is described as a white man, approximately 5'10'', 161 pounds with a full beard, medium build, and brown hair.

Video surveillance footage on the day of the break-in shows the suspect unlawfully entering the home and stealing multiple items.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and officers didn't find any signs of forced entry.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.