An arrest warrant has been issued for a 21-year-old man in connection to a string of counterfeit incidents.

Windsor Police have identified the suspect as David James Ufimzeff.

Police state that between February 7 and February 10, 2025, the suspect attended four pharmacies in the city and used a total of $1,500 in counterfeit $100 bills to purchase gift cards.

The suspect is wanted on a string of charges, including four counts of fraud under $5,000, four counts of uttering counterfeit money, four counts of possession of counterfeit money, and four counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with information on this investigation or anyone who knows Ufimzeff's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.