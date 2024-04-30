Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant after identifying a person wanted in relation to an attempted break and enter in March.

According to police, on March 25, at 5:30 a.m., a man made several attempts to gain entry into a business in the 1300 block of Provincial Road.



Before leaving, police say he threw a rock at the window which caused substantial damage to the property.



The suspect then fled the scene in a white Ford Taurus driven by an unknown individual.



Police say the person has now been identified as 40-year-old Thomas Siroky, who is wanted on charges of attempted break and enter, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an offence, and possession of break and enter tools.



He's described as a white man, approximately 5’7”, and 140 pounds. He has a large tattoo of a woman's face with a bandana on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information on Siroky’s whereabouts is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350 or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).