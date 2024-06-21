A 53-year old man has been arrested in connection to a series of residential break and enters in Windsor.

There have been three cases on the city's west side in June where residents were sleeping at the time of the break-ins.



The Windsor Police Service says they located and arrested a suspect after a brief foot chase on University Avenue.



Charges include break and enter, wearing a disguise with intent, theft under $5,000 and mischief.



The suspect also had outstanding warrants of assault, mischief under $5,000, and two counts of breach of probation.



The suspect is also considered a person of interest in other break-ins in the city and anyone with information is asked to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350.



They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.

