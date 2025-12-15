One person has been arrested and charged in connection with a commercial break-and-enter in Windsor.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on May 31, city police say two people drove a black GMC Acadia to a commercial property in the 4100 block of 7th Concession Road.

A masked male suspect exited the vehicle, used bolt cutters to break a gate lock, and entered the compound. Once inside, he stole a black enclosed trailer.

Patrol officers tracked the GMC Acadia to a residence in the 2000 block of Ottawa Street.

On June 2, members of the Windsor Police Target Base Unit executed a search warrant for the residence and vehicle, recovering the stolen trailer as well as evidence including bolt cutters and a black balaclava.

Further investigation identified a male suspect, and shortly before 10 a.m. on December 11, officers located and arrested the suspect at a residence in the 1400 block of Erie Street East.

A 50-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering a place other than a dwelling, possession of break-in instruments, wearing a disguise to commit an offense, and two counts of failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.