Arrest made and charges laid following a violent assault in west Windsor in early February.

On the morning of Feb. 7, Windsor police were called to 900 block of University Avenue West, near Crawford Avenue.

Following an argument between two men, the suspect is accused of assaulting the victim with a metal pipe and stabbing him with a knife.

Police said when the victim attempted to flee, the suspect allegedly tried to strike the victim with a vehicle.

The victim suffered non-threatening injuries.

A suspect was identified and a warrant was issued for their arrest.

On Thursday Feb. 26, members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad and the Problem-Oriented Policing (POP) Unit located and arrested the suspect at a home in the 800 block of Marentette Avenue.

At the time, police said the suspect was bound by 20 separate Canada-wide driving prohibitions.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Two counts of assault with a weapon

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

Breach of probation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.