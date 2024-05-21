Charges have been laid following a stabbing in downtown Windsor.

Police were called to a home in the 300-block of University Ave E. early Monday morning and found a man with multiple stab wounds to the face who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Officers quickly found a suspect on the property and a 25-year-old man was taken into custody on charges of assault with a weapon and breach of probation.



Police say the suspect was prohibited from possession weapons following an incident earlier this year.

