Arrest made after damage to Veterans Memorial Crosswalk

Charges have been laid after the Veterans Memorial Crosswalk in Erieau was significantly damaged.

Chatham-Kent police received a report in late July and determined a pickup truck performed a burnout, destroying part of the painted walkway that honours fallen soldiers.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify the suspect vehicle and a warrant was issued for the driver’s arrest.

A 19-year old man was apprehended on Saturday night and is charged with mischief over $5,000.

He’ll appear in court in mid-November.