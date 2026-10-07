News

Arrest made after damage to Veterans Memorial Crosswalk

By
Kathie McMann
AM800-News-CK-Crosswalk-Damage-1-July-2025 Veterans Memorial Crosswalk damaged in downtown Erieau. (CTV News file photo) (Chatham-Kent police)

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Charges have been laid after the Veterans Memorial Crosswalk in Erieau was significantly damaged.

Chatham-Kent police received a report in late July and determined a pickup truck performed a burnout, destroying part of the painted walkway that honours fallen soldiers.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify the suspect vehicle and a warrant was issued for the driver’s arrest.

A 19-year old man was apprehended on Saturday night and is charged with mischief over $5,000.

He’ll appear in court in mid-November.