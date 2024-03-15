CALGARY - Doug Armstrong will serve as general manager for Canada's men's hockey team at the 2026 Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Italy.

The St. Louis Blues executive was named by Hockey Canada on Friday as part of a management team that also includes former Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf.

Armstrong, who helped guide the Blues to victory in the 2019 Stanley Cup final, won two Olympic gold medals in 2010 and 2014 as a member of Canada's executive team before winning the 2016 World Cup of Hockey as GM.

Getzlaf, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, will serve as player relations adviser.

The 2026 Games will be the first Olympics with NHL participation since the 2014 Sochi Olympics.



The NHL went to the Games five times between 1998 and 2014 before skipping the 2018 event for financial reasons.

