A man was arrested following an armed standoff with police in west Windsor on Monday night.

Officers responded to an assault call at a house in the 400 block of Rankin Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.

Police said a victim had escaped a residence where they had allegedly been assaulted, threatened, and forcibly confined by a male suspect.

Officers established a perimeter and learned that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence and was armed with an axe and knives.

The suspect surrended after an hour of without further incident.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with:

Forcible confinement

Assault

Assault with choking

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.