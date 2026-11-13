Armed robbery suspect surrenders

A suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Windsor’s Ford City has turned himself in.

Police had been looking for a 36-year old man after a business on Drouillard Road was robbed in October.

Police say a suspect armed with a knife approached an employee with a grocery bag, told the worker to place all the money from the register inside, then fled with the bag of cash.

An arrest warrant was issued for Matthew Aussant.

He surrendered at police headquarters Thursday night and is facing a charge of robbery.