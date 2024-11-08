No injuries are reported after an armed robbery in Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to a business in the 700-block of Felix Avenue early Thursday morning (Nov 7/3am) for a report of a robbery with a firearm.

According to police, a suspect entered the business and was in possession of a long gun.

Police say the suspect demanded money from the cash register, the employee complied and the suspect fled the scene with cash.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6' tall, with blue eyes.

Police say he was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.