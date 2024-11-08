BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Argentine prosecutors say that three people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction, who died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires last month.

Prosecutor Andres Madrea charged the three suspects, whose identities were not revealed, with the crimes of "abandonment of a person followed by death" and "supplying and facilitating the use of narcotics," the prosecutor's office said.

Madrea also requested their arrest to judge Laura Bruniard, who ruled the three cannot leave the country.