Area bakeries are gearing up for a busy Paczki Day.

Paczki Day is Tuesday, March 4 and many bakeries in Windsor-Essex have been taking pre-orders while some are already selling.

At La Dolce Italia Bakery on Erie Street East near Howard Avenue, the bakery is ready for a busy Tuesday.

Bakery employee Maia Pupatello says last year they ran out of paczkis around noon.

She says it was the first Paczki Day for her family since they took over the bakery.

Pupatello says they're expecting a lot of foot traffic at the bakery on Tuesday.

"This year we have definitely up the amount of paczkis that we have," says Pupatello. "We have tons of pre-orders, we have tons of paczkis available for walk-ins but we're just expecting a really busy but a really fun day. It is a really fun day for us, filling all of them and getting them all ready but it will be busy that's for sure."

She says new this year, customers can scan a QR code for pre-orders.

"Gives you options for individual paczkis as well as six-packs, dozens but it's really easy for customers to access for sure," she says.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Pupatello says the bakery is offering many varieties.

"This year we have nutella, strawberry, we have the ricota filling, custard, lemon, blueberry which we added this year that we did not have last year and tiramisu," says Pupatello.

She says the bakery has already received an order for more than 500 paczkis.

Pupatello says the bakery is using powdered sugar this year and will not be using glaze.

The bakery opens at 7 a.m.