It's almost time to take the plunge in LaSalle.

The LaSalle Police Service is hosting its 2nd annual Polar Plunge this Friday, Feb. 6, outside of the event centre on Front Road.

Constable Alaina Atkins says participants will take the plunge into a cold, icy pool for Special Olympics Ontario.

She says LaSalle's police chief and mayor are taking part.

"This year we have a lot of great teams jumping," she says. "We have our mayor, Mayor Meloche; we have council members; we have our own Chief Pearce and Deputy Woods, who will be jumping as well; and we have members of the community, who, without them, we wouldn't have an event, so it's awesome to see the turnout we've had, and our sponsors have been great."

Atkins says if you want to take the plunge, you can register online or in person.

"We're also doing walk-ins where if you show up on Friday, you can register right then and there as well," says Atkins.

Registration begins at 4 p.m., with the plunge starting at 6 p.m.

Over 160 people took part in last year's event, raising more than $50,000.