An extensive update to zoning bylaws in the Town of Tecumseh is creating buzz on social media.

Some residents have posted online after it was stated that personal RVs and trailers over 20-feet will no longer be allowed to be parked in your driveway.

In 1999, Old Tecumseh, the Village of St. Clair Beach, and the Township of Sandwich South amalgamated into the now Town of Tecumseh, however the bylaws in those separate communities never changed.

In the old Tecumseh, there were no rules about RVs. But in the former St. Clair Beach and Sandwich South, there were rules.

In 2023, the town began the process of streamlining all bylaws into one comprehensive policy.

The draft of the new zoning bylaws includes additional dwelling units, short-term rentals, swimming pools, and the parking of recreational vehicles and trailers.

Tecumseh mayor Gary McNamara says they're trying to create a fairness across the municipality for all residents.

"It's not the intent of the municipality to tell people that they can't have an RV or a recreational fishing boat."

McNamara is encouraging residents to attend an open house next week.

"It's very important for people to come, have the opportunity to talk to our consultants and certainly our planning department, to dispel misinformation."

Resident John Cole says he's not too concerned about it.

"I don't have an RV, I don't have a boat, so there's nothing in my driveway but cars. But, as long as it's not unsightly, and disturbing someone. If it's disturbing someone, then yes, there has to be something done about it."

The open house will be held on Thursday, February 26, at the Tecumseh Arena and Recreation Complex from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration is required.

The draft report says a RV or trailer must not be longer than seven metres, including the hitch. It also cannot be taller than three metres.

The final report is expected to be presented to council in the spring.