VANCOUVER - Nick Arbuckle's first Grey Cup start was a victorious one.

Arbuckle threw two touchdown passes to lead the Toronto Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday. Arbuckle got the start after incumbent Chad Kelly suffered a leg injury in last weekend's East Division final.

Toronto captured its 19th Grey Cup, the most in CFL history. The Argos have won in their last eight appearances dating back to 1991 and improved to 9-0 all-time against Winnipeg in the big game.

Winnipeg was appearing in its fifth straight Grey Cup but suffered its third consecutive loss.

Toronto registered three interceptions in the fourth quarter, returning them a combined 164 yards — a Grey Cup record — and a touchdown, outscoring Winnipeg 24-3 in the frame. The Argos also tied the game record with four interceptions.

Lirim Hajrullahu's 14-yard field goal at 9:49 of the fourth put Toronto ahead 27-16. It followed DaShaun Amos's 45-yard interception return and misconduct penalty to Bomber Deatrick Nichols that put the Argos at the Winnipeg eight-yard line.