The average sales price for a home in Windsor-Essex continues to drop.

The Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR) is out with its monthly stats and says the average price in April was $579,910.

That's a 0.29% drop compared to April 2024.

The association says the number of properties sold last month also fell.

According to the monthly stats, 416 properties sold in April 2025 compared to 491 in April 2024.

That's a year-over-year decrease of 15.27%.

WECAR says there were 1,203 new listing in Windsor-Essex last month.

That's up 9.46% compared to April 2024.

The association says 123 properties sold in the price range of $420,000 to $549,999 and another 115 properties sold in the price range between $550,000 and $699,999.