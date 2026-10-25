Apprenticeship barriers in focus during Windsor skilled trades visit

Skilled Trades Ontario says getting more young people interested in the trades is only part of addressing workforce needs in Windsor-Essex.

CEO and Registrar Candice White was at St. Clair College Wednesday as part of the agency’s STO on the Road series.

The event brought together about 120 employers, sponsors, organizations and apprentices to discuss the apprenticeship system and the needs of the region.

White says there are several hurdles to getting more people into apprenticeships.

“There are barriers to entry, and we’re taking a serious look at what those barriers are. From exposure to trades from a young age to stigma surrounding the skilled trades, to the availability for apprenticeship opportunities, whether that’s pre-apprenticeship, OEP, co-op,” White said.

She says the focus also has to be on helping people once they’ve entered the apprenticeship system.

“Ensuring that there are supports available once they get into the system, whether that is through financially or otherwise, supports to pass the certification exam at the end, and understanding why they may not be being successful,” White said.

For students who haven’t settled on a career path, White says exploring different options can help them figure out what fits.

“My advice to all young people is that you do not need to be certain, but you need to be curious. Remain curious. Expose yourself to different opportunities out there. There are currently 144 skilled trades in the province of Ontario,” White said.

White added that improvements to the apprenticeship system will require support from local and provincial organizations, governments and Skilled Trades Ontario.