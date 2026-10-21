Applications open for Winter Wheels cycling program through Windsor Bike Kitchen

Cyclists in Windsor-Essex are being encouraged to keep riding through the winter

Winter Wheels rolling again Cyclists in Windsor-Essex are being encouraged to keep riding through the winter

Cyclists in Windsor-Essex are being encouraged to keep riding through the winter.

The Windsor Bike Kitchen has launched applications for the fourth year of its Winter Wheels program.

The 12-week initiative helps riders prepare for colder conditions by offering discounted winter tires, free bike lights, cycling workshops, guided rides, and access to resources that help maintain bikes throughout the season.

Program and Education Coordinator Zoe Beaulieu says many people overestimate how difficult winter cycling can be.

“I think that what people sometimes forget is that compared to the rest of the country, our winters are fairly mild most of the time. And last year we did have a little bit more snow than usual, but most of the time it’s cold, but there’s not too much snow and ice on the ground, which makes riding very easy,” Beaulieu said.

She says interest has continued to grow since Winter Wheels launched.

“This year with the new Gordie Howe Bridge and the bike lane that’s over it, cycling has really been booming, so we’re stoked to see how that kind of trickles into the winter as well,” said Beaulieu.

Participants are asked to ride at least once a week during the winter and share their experiences to promote all-season cycling across the region.

Beaulieu says the program helps demonstrate that riding in colder months isn’t just possible, it’s practical.

“I think people think that winter riding is very extreme, and I think the part of this program is that we show people that it’s not extreme. It’s very doable. It’s feasible. It’s a good way to get around. Save you some gas money,” Beaulieu said.

Applications remain open until Nov. 15, with successful applicants notified the following day.

The program’s first group ride is planned for December.

More information and application details are available through the Windsor Bike Kitchen website.