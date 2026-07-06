Applications now open for Windsor firefighter recruitment

Windsor Fire & Rescue Services is looking for its next group of firefighters.

Applications for the 2026/2027 recruitment campaign open July 6 and will be accepted online until September 21.

Requirements for the job include that candidates must be at least 18 years old, legally entitled to work in Canada, have a high school diploma or equivalent, a valid Class D driver’s licence with a Z endorsement, and current First Aid and Basic Life Support certification.

The competitive process will begin with mandatory testing through Fire Services Ontario in St. Catharines where applicants will go through a number of tests such as swimming, acrophobia, vision, hearing, and written exams.

Following that process, those who pass will receive a certificate that will allow them to apply to the city.

The annual recruitment is driven by retirements within the department, with classes typically ranging from six to 12 new firefighters despite attracting several hundred applicants.

Deputy Chief of Operations for Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, Daemon Hart, says it’s a lengthy process as there are a number of tests that the applicants need to complete.

“The testing will occur in St. Catharines with an agency called Fire Services Ontario. And the applicant will go and they’ll conduct all their testing there, their job-related skills, a swim test, acrophobia test, vision, hearing, and all their written exams. They’ll do psychological and aptitude tests related to the fire services.”

He says the tests are just the start, and their resumes will then be scored among everyone who applies.

“We will grade their resume. So things like a National Fire Protection Association certificate, any education that is related to emergency services, all of those things will receive marks towards the candidate’s application. And obviously it’s a competitive process.”

Hart says it’s a very demanding job.

“They will respond to all types of incidents. We respond to medicals, car accidents, obviously structure fires, industrial accidents, numerous types of medical calls. And Windsor is very fortunate to have two provincial teams, an urban search and rescue team... we are one of four teams in the province. And we also have a hazmat team.”

Hart says following all of the testing and application requirements, the successful new recruits will be officially hired in March 2027.

More information and a link to apply can be found by clicking here.