Applications are now being accepted for a summer student job opportunity with the Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County.

This is the second year the Essex County OPP has accepted applications for the Youth in Policing Initiative (YIPI).

The paid summer program is for youth aged 15 to 18 and runs in July and August, with up to 40 hours of work each week.

Anyone interested in applying must do so by March 15; be a youth aged 15 to 18 by summer 2026; be currently enrolled in secondary school; be legally eligible to work in Canada; be able to complete the recruitment and background process; and be a resident of the Essex County OPP-policed area.

Constable Chris Ciliska says the candidate selected would do several duties, including assisting in community events, detachment tours, or even foot patrols.

"They often get to join the other units, say the crime unit, the K9 unit, the ERT units, and the different areas of our organization just to get an idea of what we are and what we do," he says.

Other potential duties include supporting crime prevention campaigns, helping to maintain cruisers, boats, and equipment, and supporting recruitment activities.

Ciliska says they had around 40 candidates last year, and they hope to receive some good candidates this year.

"Gain some experience, especially if you have an interest in policing or being out in the community. We do a lot out in different areas, and it gets you the experience," he says.

Those interested in applying must submit a resume and a short essay (maximum 1,000 words) explaining why you want to be part of the YIPI program and what you would bring to the role. After review of the resume/essays, a short interview will follow for some of the candidates.

Applications can be emailed to christopher.ciliska@opp.ca or dropped off at any Essex County OPP detachment, requesting it be forwarded to PC Chris Ciliska.

