TORONTO — Prices are going up at the house of "Ted Lasso" and "Severance."

Apple TV Plus has announced it's raising the cost to watch its streaming programs by $2 per month in Canada.

Apple says it will now charge $14.99 a month, while the annual subscription price will remain at $129 per year.

It's the first time the technology giant has hiked the fees at Apple TV Plus since late 2023.

Other major streaming services, including Netflix and Amazon's Prime Video, have made similar moves in recent months, part of an effort to squeeze more profits out of viewers' shift away from traditional cable packages.

While Apple TV Plus hosts a more limited selection of programming than its competitors, the brand has forged a reputation for its lavish productions, which include TV series "Silo" and "The Morning Show," as well as films "The Gorge" and best picture Oscar winner "Coda."

The service also hosts major league soccer and baseball games.

Earlier this year, Apple TV Plus launched its first app for Android devices, giving users of non-Apple phones and tablets mobile access to its entertainment library.