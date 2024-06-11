CUPERTINO, Calif. - Apple has jumped into the race to bring generative artificial intelligence to the masses.

During its World Wide Developers Conference Monday the tech giant spotlighted a slew of features designed to soup up the iPhone, iPad and Mac.



Even as it tried to put its own stamp on the hottest area of technology, Apple tacitly acknowledged it needed help to catch up with companies like Microsoft and Google, which have emerged as the early leaders in the AI field.



Apple is leaning on ChatGPT, made by the San Francisco startup OpenAI, to help make its often-bumbling virtual assistant Siri smarter and more helpful.

