Apple has launched in Canada its program that helps customers get the parts, tools and manuals they need to fix their own devices.

Under the program, customers pay for any parts and rent or buy tools necessary to make repairs but get access to manuals and diagnostic software that help troubleshoot issues for free.

The tech giant says its self-repair program can help with fixes for iPads, iPhones and Macs.

Parts available range from batteries to glass screen covers, while tools include torque drivers, adhesive cutters and screw bits.

Once a customer finishes their repair, they can receive a credit when they return their used or damaged parts to be refurbished or recycled responsibly.

Canada is the 34th country to get access to the Apple self-repair program.