After stumbling out of the starting gate in Big Tech's pivotal race to create artificial intelligence, Apple will try to regain its footing Monday with its annual showcase for the next generation of software powering the iPhone and other popular products.

The presummer rite is expected be more subdued than the feverish anticipation that surrounded the event in 2023 when Apple unveiled a mixed-reality headset and last year when the company hyped AI features that didn't pan out as envisioned.

Now Apple is facing nagging questions about its ability to innovate and ability to navigate a gauntlet of other challenges as it heads into this year's World Wide Developers Conference.