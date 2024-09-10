CUPERTINO, Calif. - Apple has charged into the artificial intelligence craze with a new iPhone lineup that marks the company's latest attempt to latch on a technology trend and transform it into a cultural phenomenon.

The four different iPhone 16 models will all come equipped with a special chip needed to power an AI suite that Apple is hoping will reverse a recent sales slump.



Among other things, Apple's AI features are designed to turn its often-blundering virtual assistant Siri into a smarter and more versatile sidekick.



But the changes won't be available when the new iPhones hit the store September 20.



Instead, they will be rolling out from October through December in U.S. English.

