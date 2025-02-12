Apple has changed the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America on its maps after an order by President Donald Trump was made official by the U.S. Geographic Names Information System.

Apple's move came Tuesday.

Google announced last month that it would make the change once it was made official.

After taking office, Trump ordered that the water bordered by the Southern United States, Mexico and Cuba be renamed.

The U.S. Geographic Names Information System made the name official late Sunday.

Microsoft has also made the name change on its Bing maps.