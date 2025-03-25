Ontario’s highest court has dismissed an appeal by the man convicted of the second-degree murder of an elderly woman in 2017.

In a written decision released Friday, three judges from the Court of Appeal for Ontario say they agree with Justice Bruce Thomas’ conviction and sentence of life in prison for Habibullah Daniel Ahmadi, now 28.

The court found Ahmadi attacked Sara Anne Widholm, 75, while she was out for a walk on the Ganatchio Trail on Oct. 8, 2017.

During the trial, court learned Ahmadi consumed a hallucinogenic called “magic mushrooms”.

Ahmadi admitted he repeatedly hit Widholm with his fists and elbows. Widholm never regained consciousness and passed away 14 months later in hospital.

Ahmadi was sentenced to life in prison by Justice Thomas in 2021. The judge described Ahmadi’s actions as a “savage beating on this defenceless elderly woman.”

As part of his conviction, Ahmadi could not apply for parole until he has served 13 years behind bars.

In May of 2024, lawyers for Ahmadi outlined three issues at his appeal.

They argued Justice Thomas should not have relied on Ahmadi’s ‘out-of-court statements’ and after the fact conduct for his decision.

Ahmadi’s appellate lawyers also argued Justice Thomas failed to consider critical evidence on the issue of intent.

After reviewing the issues, the three judges dismissed all arguments. The court of appeal found that while Ahmadi was intoxicated by magic mushrooms at the time, he still has the ‘requisite state of mind for murder.’

The court of appeal also dismissed the request to have Ahmadi’s sentence reduced by three years.