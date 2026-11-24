(Jason Pantlitz-Solomon appeared in a student feature in the University of Windsor publication The Lance in 2017.(Courtesy Selina McCallum for The Lance))

A Brampton man will stay behind bars in the killing of a University of Windsor student.

Jason Pantlitz-Solomon was gunned down Aug. 27, 2018, at Ouellette and University.

During the local trial, more than five years later, cellphone evidence was presented to the jury. The cellphones were seized through an unrelated investigation into a gang shooting in the GTA.

Kahli Johnson-Phillips of Brampton was one of the users of those phones, which were in Windsor the night of the shooting.

Johnson-Phillips was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated assault in November 2023 and sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

His appellate lawyer argued the cellphone evidence shouldn’t have been presented to the local jury.

The lawyer also argued the trial judge improperly instructed the jury on how they were to consider eyewitness testimony about the identity of the shooter.

On all arguments, the Court of Appeal disagreed and upheld both the convictions and the sentence.

The trial of Johnson-Phillips lasted nearly three months, in part, because the key issue in dispute was the identity of the shooter.

It was further complicated by the changing evidence of a key witness who initially identified Johnson-Phillips as the shooter then changed her evidence during the trial.