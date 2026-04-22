The President of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association is one of 24 individuals selected for the new Advisory Committee on Canada-U.S. economic relations.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney made the announcement of the committee on Tuesday, with Flavio Volpe named as one of many.

As Canada approaches the joint review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), Carney says the aim is to preserve the unique Canadian advantage and to build on it.

Despite so much trade uncertainty across the globe due to tariffs implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump, 85 per cent of Canada's trade with the U.S. remains tariff-free.

Carney says this committee will serve as a forum for expertise and strategy in all aspects of the Canada-U.S. economic relationship, and the committee includes leaders from major sectors across the country.

Some of those on the committee include Unifor National President Lana Payne, former Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Ralph Goodale,

Volpe says he's glad Carney is taking this approach for the CUSMA negotiations.

"We learned last year with Prime Minister Trudeau's council was that Canada does better when they have outside industry stakeholder, labour expert support around the table, in the room next door, when they deal and meet with the Americans."

He says it's important to have all sectors involved in these talks.

"What may work for one sector, or industry, or region, or stakeholder group, might have a consequence for another one. And so, when you're getting in a room together, and you're rolling up your sleeves, and you say 'the most important thing is Canada's interest', and then the second-most important thing is the one that you've agreed to represent at this table... it makes for some more creative approaches."

Volpe says he's happy to be on this committee, but is happy with who is alongside him as well.

"I'm humbly honoured to represent the autoparts sector, and the wider Canadian interest in automotive, but I've very happy to also have Lana Payne in the room at the same time with equal agency, and it's really important as we move forward, and where there's lots of pressures that come from other parties that have lots of leverage, like China."

The committee will be chaired by Dominic LeBlanc - the Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy.

The committee will hold its first meeting on April 27.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides