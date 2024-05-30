The Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association has opened a permanent office in Windsor for the first time in its 72-year history.

Officials have decided to locate it in the Ed Lumley Centre for Engineering Innovation (CEI) at the University of Windsor.



After 10 years of solid growth and with membership at 25-year highs, officials say the expansion reflects the APMA's growing impact in Canadian advocacy.



Locating the office at the University of Windsor is in recognition of the CEI's long-standing position of influence in the sector.



As a hub for industry collaboration, research and development and a proven training ground for the next generation of leaders, the location and partnership will enhance the APMA's access to Windsor-area resources, advocacy, and networking opportunities.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, president Flavio Volpe says almost 10 years ago he took the job and one of first things he asked was what do we do in Windsor?



The answer he got was 'we go down there', and Volpe says that wasn't good enough.



"Always seemed to be a gap for me, but you know, you've got bills to pay. We've built up the APMA over the last 10 years, and I thought let's re-invest. For Windsor, it's the automotive capital of Canada, and Windsor/Detroit is still the automotive capital of the world," he said.



Volpe says this is a renewal of the commitment to effectively represent automotive suppliers and nurture growth and innovation in Canada's biggest advanced manufacturing sector.



By being involved in conversations locally in different places throughout the community, it can only lead to positive outcomes.



"About a third of our membership is in Windsor and the county. About a third of the participants on our flagship Project Aero are from the region. Windsor is unique in Canada as a municipal area that has the entire spectrum of automotive supply."



Volpe says in addition to doing major events in Windsor and burning up miles on the highway from Toronto, it was important for them to get perspective from people here more often.



"It's top of mind, and it's a different culture here. Up in Toronto you compete with all the other interests and opportunities. There has been a real up surge the last few years in reinvestment from players in Windsor, but also new investments like the Nextstar EV battery plant," he said.



Volpe says the Windsor office will be staffed initially by two prized industry recruits, known to the sector and bringing a wealth of knowledge to the team.



Mike Bilton, Vice-President of Supplier Programs, will be joined by Karen Speers, Senior Director.



Both Bilton and Speers have spent their careers in the Windsor supplier sector and have been advising the APMA for years in critical sectoral disciplines.

- with files from AM800's The Shift