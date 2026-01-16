Blue Jays homegrown star Bo Bichette is leaving Toronto for the New York Mets, sources tell The Associated Press.

The AP says the deal is for US$126 million over three years. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Bichette can opt out after the first and second seasons. He would receive $47 million for one year and $89 million for two years, one of the people said. The deal does not contain any deferred money, and Bichette gets a full no-trade provision.

The move comes a day after star outfielder Kyle Tucker reportedly agreed to a $240 million, four-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Blue Jays were thought to have been in the running for both players.

Bichette became a free agent after a strong 2025 season when he led the team despite missing the last few weeks of the campaign with a knee injury.

The 27-year-old Orlando, Fla., native also missed the first two rounds of the playoffs before returning to the roster for the World Series. Bichette played well in the Fall Classic and hit a three-run homer in Game 7 of Toronto's 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bichette was one of the biggest free-agent names available this off-season with reported interest from several high-profile teams.

Selected by the Blue Jays in the second round of the 2016 draft, Bichette worked his way up through the minor leagues with good friend and teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who signed a 14-year extension with the team last spring.

Bichette made his big-league debut in July 2019 and became one of the faces of the franchise with Guerrero.

A two-time all-star, Bichette led the American League in hits in 2021 and '22. He was second in the AL with 181 hits this past season and was also second in the batting race with a .311 average.

After an injury-plagued 2024 campaign, Bichette finished the '25 season with 18 homers and 94 RBIs over 139 games. He hit .348 over seven playoff games with one homer and six RBIs.

A longtime shortstop, Bichette moved over to second base during the Fall Classic. Second baseman Andres Gimenez took on the shortstop role while Bichette was out of the lineup.