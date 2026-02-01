Windsor-style pizza made its way to the west coast.

Antonino's Original Pizza recently shipped three queen-sized pizzas to British Columbia.

John Palmer, who is originally from Windsor, now lives in Colwood, B.C. and has had Windsor pizza shipped to him twice.

Palmer previously ordered pizzas from Antonino's back in 2022.

Palmer provided his own cooler, and arranged shipping through UPS in both occasions.

Joe Ciaravino, President of Antonino's Original Pizza, says Palmer was in Windsor when he shipped the recent batch of pizzas.

"The first time he placed the order, he got a hold of our digital media person through social media, and we arranged it. He had someone on this end to bring it to UPS, and this time he was here in person, I got to meet him!"

He says they have a system for sending them off.

"There were three queen-sized pizzas cut in half length wise, and Tony packed them in plastic there, and we frozen them... they were par-baked then frozen, and then packed in the cooler with some freezer packs."

He says they will ship their pizzas to others.

"We like to basically take it to the point where it's packed and ready for shipping, and then have someone on this end that they have to bring it to UPS."

Ciaravino adds that while it's quite expensive to have the pizzas shipped, they have no issue sending them to those who order.

He says they prefer to have someone in Windsor on their behalf to ship the pizzas, but if there isn't anyone local, Antonino's will work out a way to get them shipped.