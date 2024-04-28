A donation to Windsor Regional Hospital that was baked with love.

As part of Heart Month each February, Antonino's Original Pizza hosts its heart-shaped pizza fundraising campaign at its five locations in South Windsor, Riverside, LaSalle, Tecumseh, and Leamington.

For every heart-shaped pizza and heart-shaped dessert sold, $1 goes to support the cardiac program at Windsor Regional Hospital.

As a result of this past February's campaign, Antonino's is donating $7,824 this year through the heart-shaped pizza initiative.

Since its launch in 2011, the campaign has raised more than $30,000 for Windsor Regional Hospital's Cardiac Program.