The anticipation continues for someone to win the $80-million LOTTO MAX jackpot.

While the jackpot is still up for grabs, many Ontario players cleaned up the winnings of top prizes in Tuesday night's draw.

A number of MAXMILLION winners celebrated across the province, plus a winning ticket for the massive 2nd prize in Ontario, and many other ENCORE winners.

Friday night's draw is approaching a record for top prizes, with the $80-million jackpot plus 46 MAXMILLIONS up for grabs - totalling $126-million.

The current LOTTO MAX record for top prizes offered in one draw stands at $140-million from June 2021, when the jackpot was $70-million with 70 MAXMILLION prizes.

Tony Bitonti, spokesperson for OLG, says it's an exciting draw.

"When we look at all of it together, $80-million jackpot for Friday, plus those 46 estimated MAXMILLIONS, those are worth $1-million each. That is exciting, and a little bit of a late Christmas gift or a Boxing Day gift of $80-million is not a bad gift to wait for."

He says if you purchase your tickets on the OLG site, you'll get an email if you've won.

"Imagine waking up and seeing an email from OLG saying 'you've won a big prize'... maybe $1-million, maybe the $80-million jackpot. That's really exciting as well too. So, fingers are crossed, and we hope that someone does win."

Bitonti says the last time someone won the jackpot was October 28th.

"That was a $40-million ticket sold somewhere in Grey County around the Owen Sound area... and that ticket still hasn't been claimed. So the jackpot has been growing and growing since the October 28th draw."

A $1-million MAXMILLION ticket was sold in Windsor during the Dec. 19 draw.

This comes as the U.S. Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $1.7-billion and is one of the largest lottery prizes in U.S. history.