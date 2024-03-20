Another youth has been arrested in connection to an assault that took place at a bus depot out front of the movie theatre at Devonshire Mall.

On Saturday, March 9, just before 8 p.m., Windsor Police officers responded to a call about an assault in the 3100 block of Howard Ave.



Through investigation, officers learned that a 16-year-old boy was waiting for the bus when he was confronted, chased and attacked by a large group of teenagers.



Police say on Tuesday, March 19, members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit located and arrested a 14-year-old male in connection to the incident.



A total of four suspects have now been charged with assault causing bodily harm, and the Major Crimes Unit continues to work diligently to identify the other involved parties.



Anyone with information is asked to contact policeat 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

