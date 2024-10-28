Another successful season of golf at Roseland.

Gary Kaschak, ward 8 councillor and Chair of the Roseland Board of Directors, says that while final numbers for the season aren't tallied yet, but they're seeing an upward trend.

The golf course opened on March 25, and Kaschak says the weather has been great with not many days where the course was closed due to rain.

The Roseland course saw 25 new golf carts added this year, as well as new water pumps to keep the course wet when needed.

Little River Golf Course also saw improvements this year with some new netting at certain holes.

Kaschak says it was a great season.

"The weather was good this summer, we had less rain days but we had more rain at certain times. It rained more but it closed the course a few times, but for the most part the level of play, and the tee sheet has been sold out most days. It's really gone well."

He says Roseland saw improvements this year.

"25 new carts were bought for the Roseland area, and what we do then is we siphon off the older carts and move them over to Little River, so they've got a cart system there. We put in some really important water pumps to keep the course wet when needed when we don't get enough rain. And that was a really good project."

Kaschak says Roseland is expected to be open into November.

"We're looking at at least another month of golf, of course Dave Deluzio our General Manager always looks at the weather forecast, the trends, what's moving forward. We're going to get a few cool nights and the mornings, but then it brightens up nice into the day, and people still want to golf."

Kaschak adds that the staff have done an amazing job this season.

Little River has already closed for the season.

Last year was Roseland's best year yet, seeing over 39,000 rounds of golf over the 2023 season.