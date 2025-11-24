The Windsor Spitfires on their 15 consecutive Teddy Bear Toss game Sunday at the WFCU Centre.

Carson Woodall's goal 93 seconds into the game launched 4,325 stuffed teddy bears onto the ice.

Michael Newlove stopped 25 of 26 shots and the Spitfires downed the Guelph Storm 5-1.

AJ Spellacy had a goal and an assist for Windsor.