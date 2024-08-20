Another sign of the West Nile virus in Chatham-Kent.

CK Public Health has received laboratory confirmation that mosquitoes collected Aug. 13 from a trap in Ridgetown have tested positive for West Nile virus.

These are the first positive pools identified from the trap in Ridgetown this season.

It's not the first sign of the virus this year in Chatham-Kent.

On Aug. 7, a pool of mosquitoes from a trap in Dresden also tested positive for the West Nile virus.

In early July, a pool of mosquitoes collected from a trap in Wheatley also tested positive for the virus.

The West Nile virus is transmitted to people through the bite of an infected mosquito. Many people infected with the virus experience no symptoms.

Some may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, and fatigue. In rare cases, infected individuals may experience more severe illness, including stiff necks, nausea, difficulty swallowing, vomiting, and paralysis.

West Nile virus is a risk anytime mosquitoes bite. Protect yourself and your family by:

• Wearing light-coloured clothing, including long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks

• Using insect repellent containing DEET (follow the label directions)

• Staying indoors when mosquitoes are most active (dusk to dawn)

• Ensuring that all door and window screens are tight and free of holes

• Eliminating sources of standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding