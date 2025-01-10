The unemployment rate in the Windsor area grew again in December.

According to Statistics Canada, it moved to 9.1 per cent last month after sitting at 8.7 per cent in November.

The rate is the highest in Canada, with Toronto in second at 8.4 per cent.

Overall, Canada added 91,000 jobs in December, shattering economist expectations.

The national unemployment rate also dropped 0.1 percentage points to 6.7 per cent.

Statistics Canada's labour force survey on Friday said the bulk of new jobs came in education, transportation, and finance, mostly in full-time work.

While most new jobs came from the public sector, another 24,000 were from self-employment.

The report said the country's employment rate rose for the first time since January of 2023.

Still, the employment rate is down 0.9 percentage points year over year.

With files from the Canadian Press